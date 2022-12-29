According to the National Weather Service, Denver has broken their daily precipitation record for December 28, ousting a record that has stood since 1932.
As rain and heavy snow rolled through the Denver metro area yesterday and into the night, Denver got 0.6 inches of precipitation. This was more than double the 1932 record of 0.29 inches. It's also worth noting that the normal amount of precipitation in Denver for the entire month of December is only 0.35 inches.
While initial reports showed that Denverites should expect between two and three inches, totals from the full wave hit 7.1 inches at Denver International Airport, with more reported in the foothills.
The deepest reported totals fell on the western side of the state, where 17 inches fell on a mountain pass.
