According to the National Weather Service, Denver set a new daily rainfall record on August 21, breaking a record that has stood since 1958 while also getting its most significant rainfall in well over a year.
On August 21, 1.14 inches of rain was recorded in the Mile High City. This passed the 1958 record of 0.99 inches, which was the most rain previously recorded on that specific date.
Also very noteworthy is how yesterday's rainfall is the first time since March 14, 2021 that more than an inch of rain fell in Denver – a total of 526 days.
As the wet summer continues, drought in Denver lingers, with most of the county in the phase of 'moderate drought' or 'severe drought' – the first and second of four stages of drought severity ratings. As of last week, all of Denver County was at least abnormally dry, with around 95 percent of the county being considered in technical drought. Statewide, 58 percent of the state is in drought.
Mostly clear skies with some chances of afternoon thunderstorms are expected in Denver throughout the rest of the week.
Read more about drought in Colorado here.
Seems like no matter how much rain there is the droughts will never end.......
