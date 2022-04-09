The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) shut down the Denver Boulder Turnpike (U.S. 36) headed eastbound between Baseline & Table Mesa, while the Boulder Police Department (BPD) investigated a "suspicious package" in the roadway, on Friday night.
Police also evacuated the homes at 3305, 3325, 3335 & 3345 Moorhead as a precaution at around 8 PM, according to a tweet from the department.
After a nearly five hour investigation, the highway was reopened and the evacuation orders were lifted.
"Though we rendered the object safe late last night we are still working to determine what it is and that will requiring further examination," BPD said in a tweet Saturday morning.
More information on what was found inside the package will be release later today, police said.
