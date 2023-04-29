Officials from Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) have recently announced that they will be bringing back their summer yoga series 'Cats on Mats', to help support the felines in their care.
"Every Tuesday from May through August Denver Animal Shelter is hosting Cats on Mats, a professionally-instructed yoga class made even more fun and relaxing thanks to roaming adoptable kittens!" DAS said.
All classes will begin at 5:30 PM in the Community Room of Denver Animal Shelter, and are expected to run for an hour. According to the DAS website, classes will cost $20.00 each.
"Bring your mat and enjoy an hour of downward dogs and kitten cuddles. If you connect with a special cat, consider beginning the adoption process!" officials said.
Find more information, here.
