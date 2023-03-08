A report recently published by a publication called 'Overheard on Conference Calls' points to Denver, Colorado as one of the top spots for female business owners.
According to the publication, 21.4 percent of US businesses are primarily women-owned, compared to 61 percent of businesses being primarily owned by men and 14 percent of which have ownership split between genders. This gap exists despite women making up about 46.6 percent of the workforce.
That being said, the gender split in ownership isn't the same everywhere.
In Asheville, 25 percent of businesses are owned by women – the highest share among major metros around the country. While the share of women-owned businesses in St. Louis is 24.84 percent, ranking this city second, Denver isn't far behind.
The Mile High City ranks as having the third-highest share of women-owned businesses in the country, with 24.8 percent of businesses in Denver having a female owner.
This compares to Mobile, Alabama, which has the lowest share of female business owners – 11.9 percent.
Find the full report here.
