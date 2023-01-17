TSA at Denver International Airport (DIA) set a new airport record after finding 156 firearms in 2022, according to a news release from the Transportation Security Administration.
In each incident, the guns were discovered using routine X-ray screening of carry-on property. DIA had the seventh most firearm discoveries nationwide, according to the release.
“TSA at DEN has the distinction of being in the Top 10 nationally for the number of firearms brought by departing travelers to the security checkpoint. This is not the type of recognition we are seeking,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau in the release.
According to the administration, Denver TSA processed around 21.4 million departing passengers last year, with officers finding roughly 7.3 firearms per million passengers screened.
“I am asking all travelers to do better this year by checking the contents of carry-on luggage prior to coming to the airport and packing firearms properly for transport on a commercial aircraft. For those who choose not to follow the rules, you will have contact with airport law enforcement and face a stiff civil penalty," Nau said.
DIA was not the only airport with a boom in firearm finds, and in fact, 6,542 firearms were found at 262 different airports in the U.S. last year. The discoveries set the new record for most firearm finds nationally.
When traveling with firearms it is important to properly store them in your checked bag. They must also be unloaded, and packed in a locked, hard-sided case. During check-in, passengers must also declare their firearm before moving on to security.
"Individuals who violate rules regarding traveling with firearms will have Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked for a period of time. The duration of the disqualification will depend upon the seriousness of the offense and if there is a repeated history of violations," the release said.
For more information on how to properly store firearms, visit the TSA website.
And now for the rest of the story:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelgoldstein/2017/11/09/tsa-misses-70-of-fake-weapons-but-thats-an-improvement/amp/
