Amid strong winds and limited visibility due to early fog, it's a rough day to be flying out of Denver International Airport.
With 53 flights delayed and two cancelations, the airport is at the top of FlightAware.com's 'Misery Map'. The most problematic flights are currently those traveling between Denver and Seattle and Denver and Atlanta.
This news comes as wind speeds of 55 miles per hour have already been clocked in the Denver area, with strong winds expected to continue throughout the day. Denver International Airport is expected to experiences gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, while some parts of the state may experience gusts even higher than that, according to the National Weather Service.
Thankfully, winds should subside by Friday, making this weather event less likely to impact weekend travelers.
