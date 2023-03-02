An analysis of 480 global cities has revealed that Denver's air pollution has dropped at one of the fastest rates in the US over recent years.
HouseFresh.com considered the presence of particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5 micrograms per cubic meter of air) around the world between 2019 and 2022 to make the determination, which looks at pollution particles that are small enough to pass into the bloodstream, capable of causing a number of health problems.
The biggest drop of PM 2.5 during this time was in Mongolia's Ulan Bator, where a high of 41.3 PM 2.5 µg/m3 dropped to 17.9 PM 2.5 µg/m3 over the three year period (a decrease of 23.4 PM 2.5 µg/m3). While no major American city had a drop close to this, Denver did drop the third most in the US during this period.
Behind only Omaha's drop of 1.2 PM 2.5 µg/m3 (from 7.3 PM 2.5 µg/m3) and Raleigh's drop of 1.1 PM 2.5 µg/m3 (from 8.7 PM 2.5 µg/m3), Denver dropped 1 PM 2.5 µg/m3 from 7.2 PM 2.5 µg/m3 in 2019 to 6.2 PM 2.5 µg/m3 in 2022.
Meanwhile, Miami saw the largest increase among major US cities, rising 1.8 PM 2.5 µg/m3 between 2019 and 2022, up to 5.3 PM 2.5 µg/m3 – still less pollution compared to Denver.
Denver air quality concerns have long been an issue, with this drop hopefully providing some relief to Mile High City residents.
See a full breakdown of cities around the world here.
And how much less pollution there'd be if the people that are in charge would build more highways so the thousands of cars aren't stuck in traffic instead of funnel money to bike pats and mass transit.
