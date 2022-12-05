Denverites might be headed to Santa's naughty list this year. At least, that's what a recent data analysis reveals.
A recent data analysis conducted by WalletHub sought to determine which cities across America were the 'most sinful,' basing their judgement of 180 population centers on 38 metrics related to typical vices and illicit behaviors.
Once the numbers were crunched, the publication determined that the Mile High City is the 7th 'most sinful' place in the country, looking through the lens of the 'seven deadly sins' – anger & hatred (wrath), jealousy (envy), excesses & vices (gluttony), greed, lust, vanity (pride), and laziness (sloth).
Here's a look at how Denver ranked in each category (of 180):
Anger & Hatred: 17th
Jealousy: 16th
Excesses & Vices: 41st (and 3rd in excessive drinking)
Greed: 64th
Lust: 9th
Vanity: 16th
Laziness: 55th
Two other Colorado spots were also included in the ranking – Aurora and Colorado Springs.
Aurora ranked 53rd nationally across all categories, with a high rank of 12th in terms of 'greed' metrics.
Meanwhile, Colorado Springs ranked 73rd, with Olympic City USA's highest category-specific rank being 33rd in terms of 'jealousy.'
The 'most sinful' place nationwide was determined to be Las Vegas, while the 'least sinful' place was determined to be Port St. Lucie in Florida.
Here's a quick look at a few of the metrics that made up each 'category of sin':
Anger & Hatred: Violent crimes per capita; hate groups per capita; bullying rate
Jealousy: Thefts per capita; identity theft complaints; fraud
Excesses & Vices: Obesity rates; number of adult smokers; drug and alcohol use; debt-to-income ratio
Greed: casinos per capita; level of charitable donations; gambling disorders
Lust: Adult entertainment establishments; search traffic for 'Tinder'; Erotic events per capita
Vanity: Tanning salons per capita; plastic surgery-related searches
Laziness: Share of non-exercisers; Average hours worked; Volunteer rate
See the full list of rankings and methodology here.
Think this is an accurate portrayal of Denver and other Colorado cities? Let us know in the comments.
