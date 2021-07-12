Hazy skies in Colorado. File photo. Photo Credit: marekuliasz (iStock).

Hazy skies in Colorado. File photo. Photo Credit: marekuliasz (iStock).

If you've noticed smoky skies above Colorado the last couple days, you're not alone. Smoke originating from wildfires in other western states, along with the rapidly growing Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat, has resulted in the haze.

As a result of the smoke, a health advisory has been issued due to a drop in air quality, according to a post from the National Weather Service. If smoke becomes thick in a given area, it is advised that people limit their time outdoors. People with heart diseases, respiratory issues, the very young, and the elderly are most susceptible to concerns related to this smoke.

Dangerous smoke is expected to be present through at least Tuesday morning, with the air quality health advisory applying to Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison counties. While smoke is expected to decrease on Monday morning, it's expected to increase again during afternoon hours. Smoke is expected to settle into areas of lower elevation by Monday night.

Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties are also being impacted by poor air quality on Monday, with an ozone action day alert posted through Monday afternoon. According to the alert from the National Weather Service, "warm temperatures, light winds, stagnant conditions, and smoke from western wildfires are expected to increase ozone and particulate concentration along the northern Front Range, including the Denver metro area." It has been requested that those in this area opt to drive less under these conditions.

Find a forecast map of the smoke in Colorado embedded below:

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

