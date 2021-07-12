If you've noticed smoky skies above Colorado the last couple days, you're not alone. Smoke originating from wildfires in other western states, along with the rapidly growing Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat, has resulted in the haze.
As a result of the smoke, a health advisory has been issued due to a drop in air quality, according to a post from the National Weather Service. If smoke becomes thick in a given area, it is advised that people limit their time outdoors. People with heart diseases, respiratory issues, the very young, and the elderly are most susceptible to concerns related to this smoke.
Dangerous smoke is expected to be present through at least Tuesday morning, with the air quality health advisory applying to Routt, Jackson, Grand, Garfield, Eagle, Summit, Mesa, Delta, Gunnison, Pitkin, Lake, Delta, Montrose, and Gunnison counties. While smoke is expected to decrease on Monday morning, it's expected to increase again during afternoon hours. Smoke is expected to settle into areas of lower elevation by Monday night.
Douglas, Jefferson, Denver, western Arapahoe, western Adams, Broomfield, Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties are also being impacted by poor air quality on Monday, with an ozone action day alert posted through Monday afternoon. According to the alert from the National Weather Service, "warm temperatures, light winds, stagnant conditions, and smoke from western wildfires are expected to increase ozone and particulate concentration along the northern Front Range, including the Denver metro area." It has been requested that those in this area opt to drive less under these conditions.
Find a forecast map of the smoke in Colorado embedded below:
Here's the latest 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗺𝗼𝗸𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 for Colorado today. Surface smoke concentrations increase this afternoon, gradually decreasing this evening. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JRFKkrP5P3— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 12, 2021
NEWSLETTER: Sign-up for the free OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.