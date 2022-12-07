According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility.
Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between Olathe and Montrose being particularly problematic.
Drivers in the area should avoid travel if possible, but if they do encounter hazardous conditions, slow down, use headlights, and keep plenty of distance in front of the vehicle.
Impacted cities include Montrose, Hotchkiss, and Delta.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.