According to the National Weather Service, a 'dense fog advisory' is underway in the central Gunnison and Uncompahgre river basins until noon on Thursday, with hazardous driving conditions on many roads due to low visibility.

Drivers can see less than a quarter-mile due to dense fog, with Highway 50 between Olathe and Montrose being particularly problematic.

Drivers in the area should avoid travel if possible, but if they do encounter hazardous conditions, slow down, use headlights, and keep plenty of distance in front of the vehicle.

Impacted cities include Montrose, Hotchkiss, and Delta.

