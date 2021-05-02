Flights could be delayed Sunday to and from Denver International Airport in Colorado due to severe thunderstorms in the forecast.
⛈🌩Severe weather, including thunderstorms, is expected this afternoon near DEN and delays are possible. If you’re flying into or out of Denver, double check your flight status with your airline #cowx— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) May 2, 2021
The National Weather Service in Denver issued a severe thunderstorm warning for counties in the Denver metro area, including where the airport is located.
Western Arapahoe County, northeaster Denver County, and western Adams County are issued the storm warning from 11:40 AM to 12:30 PM.
The severe thunderstorm was detected by radar 14 miles north of Denver, moving east at 25 mph, the weather service said. Hazards from the storm include 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail. Meteorologists warn structural damages include to roofs, siding, and trees are possible.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 7 pm MDT for the below counties. Severe winds possible to 60 mph and large hail with lightning are the main threats. Be prepared to take action when storms near your area. https://t.co/UFWhCE33dk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 2, 2021
RELATED: 18 inches of snow, 70 mph winds, large hail forecast in Colorado
Other cities under the storm warning include northeastern Denver, Aurora, eastern Thornton, Commerce City, Brighton, Denver International Airport, Bennett, Manila Village, Buckley AFB, Watkins, Barr Lake, Todd Creek, and Strasburg.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect in parts of northern Colorado until 8 PM Sunday.
The severe thunderstorm watch covers Adams, Arapahoe, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, Elbert, El Paso, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Lincoln, Morgan, Washington, and Yuma counties.
Passengers can check flight status to and from Denver International Airport at flydenver.com
