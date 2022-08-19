According to a report from KKTV, a deadly crash occurred on Colorado's I-25 near Walsenburg when a deer jumped into traffic on Friday morning. The driver of a vehicle on a path to hit the deer swerved off the road and rolled, resulting in the death of one person and the serious injury of another.
This tragic accident touches on a serious subject that's relevant to Coloradans – what should a driver do if an animal jumps in front of their vehicle?
Obviously, animals are unpredictable, as is the outcome in any sort of situation like this. Action is no guarantee of safety, but making the right moves can help.
One safety guide provided by a law firm that covers personal injury states that drivers should avoid swerving, as this can create a more dangerous scenario. It's easy to lose control of a vehicle at high speeds during a swerve and it's also possible to swerve into a hazard that's even more dangerous than the deer, like another vehicle.
Instead, drivers should honk their horn to attempt to scare the deer off the road while they're also braking (in a safe way) to minimize the impact. The guide also recommends letting off the brakes right before hitting the deer to raise the nose of the vehicle, thus reducing the chances of the deer hitting or going through the windshield.
If a deer is hit, get the vehicle to a safe place near the collision and report the accident. Never approach the deer, even if it appears to be dead, as this could result in an interaction with a panicked, wild animal.
