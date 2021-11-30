Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded to a call in Morrison, Colorado on Monday morning, when a doe was found stuck in a backyard treehouse.
The deer briefly entered the treehouse and got caught in its wooden fencing as it was trying to exit, CPW said.
Wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the doe upon arrival and carefully release her, the tweet said.
The deer sustained a minor wound from trying to rip herself free.
"The doe had the hide knocked off her side, but it didn't break the skin. No open wound, and no broken bones. Other than being sore, wildlife officers thought she would be okay,' CPW said.
The doe had the hide knocked off her side, but it didn't break the skin. No open wound, and no broken bones. Other than being sore, wildlife officers thought she would be okay. pic.twitter.com/uAckkuqPyZ— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) November 29, 2021
If you see an animal tangled or stuck anywhere, do not approach it. Instead, immediately contact CPW. It's also important to inspect your yard for possible hazards that may exist. Items like clotheslines, soccer goals, and unsafe fencing can kill.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.