A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
The crashes forced the highway close in that area for 45 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, police said.
The deer died at the scene.
(1) comment
The deer did not cause q 7-vehicle crash.
Irresponsible drivers following too close and driving too fast caused the 7-vehicle crash.
Born & Raised in this beautiful State for 65 years and have yet to hit a deer or elk on the roadways even though have had atleast 100 run out on in front of me.
People here no longer know how to drive in our State.
