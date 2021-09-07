The search continues for a paddleboarder who disappeared in Rampart Reservoir over Labor Day weekend.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) was called out Sunday afternoon to assist the Colorado Springs Fire Department with a possible drowning at Rampart Reservoir. The search resume on its third day Tuesday for a paddleboarder who reportedly fell into the water and never came back out.
The water in the reservoir runs about 120 to 180 feet deep, according to officials.
The boat ramp, dam and all on water activities continue to be closed at Rampart Reservoir as we continue to support our partners at @CPW_SE during their search operations. All off water activities including fishing from shore are still allowed. https://t.co/yFInUK80wJ— USFS_Pike&San Isabel (@PSICC_NF) September 7, 2021
Rampart Reservoir is a popular outdoor recreation area located about four miles east of Woodland Park. The boat ramp, dam and all on water activities continue to remain closed at reservoir as search operations continue. Off water activities such as fishing are still permitted from shore.
Remember to aways wear a lifejacket when in, on, or around the water in Colorado!
