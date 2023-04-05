Several winter closures that were put in place to protect wildlife from human disturbances in the Durango area have been extended due to the region's "deep, persistent" snowpack, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
"Big-game animals move to higher elevations as snow melts and plants begin to green up, becoming palatable and nutritious. Until snow melts at higher elevations, big game remain at lower elevations to avoid harsh conditions. As a result, the BLM and CPW close areas that are critical for wintering wildlife," the release said.
The closures, which were expected to end on April 15, have been extended through April 30 for the following areas:
- Bodo State Wildlife Area
- Perins Peak State Wildlife Area
- Big Canyon and Sale Barn trailheads off U.S. Highway 160
- South Rim trail, including portions of Sidewinder and Cowboy trails
- Grandview BLM trails accessed from Three Springs
- Animas City Mountain upper loop trails
- All upper trails as marked in the Twin Buttes open space area
Each area impacted by the extended closure will be well-marked with signs, officials said. Choosing to ignore seasonal closures could result in a citation and/or a fine.
According to CPW, this is the first time the department has had to extend these closures since 2019.
“Big game in the area are coming off one of their toughest winters in a decade,” said BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Nathaniel West.
“In more mild winters, elk and deer around Durango may be able to move to higher elevations. However, this year Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the BLM expect big game to spend more time at the lower elevations. This is largely because of the high levels of snow at higher elevations – deer and elk really have nowhere else to go," he said.
CPW also suggested several other recreation opportunities in the Durango area including trails at Horse Gulch, Overend Mountain Park, Dalla Mountain Park, Skyline, the lower loops on Animas City Mountain connecting to Dalla Mountain Park and the lower Twin Buttes trails
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.