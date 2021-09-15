According to the San Miguel County Coroner, a deceased woman identified as Hannah Isreal of Ophir was found in her car at the Deep Creek trailhead outside of Telluride earlier this week. Isreal, 30, had been missing for nine days.
Deputies responded to a welfare check at the trailhead on Monday afternoon, which is when they found the body of the woman in her car.
Deep Creek Trailhead is located in San Miguel County, off of Last Dollar Road.
Isreal is survived by her sister and parents. Cause of death will be investigated in accordance with protocol, according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this death.
Editor's Note: This story covers a sensitive subject. This piece is being published as it offers closure to a missing persons case that has been going on for more than a week in a Colorado mountain community.
