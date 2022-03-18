According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a solo backcountry snowboarder was killed by an avalanche that took place about five miles southwest of Ophir, near Lizard Head Pass, at about 3 PM on March 17.
Local guiding service Telluride Helitrax spotted the large slide from above while guiding.
After noticing "a set of tracks" entering the slide path but not exiting, the guiding company scanned the field for an avalanche beacon from the helicopter.
After getting a signal, two guides were dropped into the debris field to investigate. The guides were able to find the snowboarder with a transceiver search, buried under roughly six feet of snow. The snowboarder did not survive.
The preliminary report of the avalanche states that the unintentional release took place at about 13,000 feet of elevation, involving old snow. The slide was rated as R3, D2.5, which means it was fairly large and carried enough destructive force to kill, possibly able to destroy some trees or wooden structures.
With the full report yet to be released, details remain limited. Some readers likely have questions regarding the "set of tracks" phrasing, given that a snowboarder was involved in the slide. No language in the preliminary report indicates that another person is suspected to be buried, meaning that the "set" could imply that the snowboarder was skinning up the mountain on a split-board or walking up in boots at the time of the slide. This will likely be clarified in the final incident report.
The Town of Ophir is located approximately 7 miles south of Telluride, located in Colorado's San Juan mountain range.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death. This is the fifth avalanche-related death of the season in Colorado and the first involving a snowboarder. Avalanche risk remains relevant in Colorado as spring rears its head, making it crucial to check the avalanche risk level prior to any adventure, which can be done on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
Thanks goes out to the San Miguel County Sheriff, San Miguel County Search and Rescue, and Telluride Helitrax for their role in the response and recovery effort.
Anyone looking to help support Colorado's volunteer-driven search and rescue service can do so by purchasing a CORSAR card. It's a low-cost way of helping crews get reimbursed for costs, much of which falls on individual volunteers. Find more info on the CORSAR card here.
