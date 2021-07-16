A hiker that died on Mount Lady Washington in Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday has been identified as a 35-year-old Boulder Police Department officer named Ashley Haarmann.
"Ashley was doing something she loved yesterday, and though it's not much, I hope we can take some solace in that," reads a press release from the department. Haarmann had worked with the department for approximately one and a half years.
Haarmann took a fall while she was hiking on "a treacherous part of a mountain path," according to the police department.
According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, Haarmann's body was recovered west of Martha's Couloir on Mount Lady Washington, with the scene indicating that she likely died as the result of taking a 200-foot tumbling fall down the mountain.
Authorities were alerted to the emergency by a family member that had received notification via a satellite communication device.
Mount Lady Washington is a 13,281-foot mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park that's often noted for its close proximity to Longs Peak. The standard route to the summit is rated as class two, around 10 miles long with about 4,000 feet of vertical gain. It is unclear if this is the route Haarmann was on when the accident occurred, though it is worth noting that class two terrain can feature loose rock and cliff drops, especially when one is off the most-traveled route.
After Haarmann's body was recovered, she was covered with an American flag until she was escorted to the Boulder County Coroner's Office.
Earlier this year, Rocky Mountain National Park was ranked as the 8th deadliest park in the country, with 49 deaths occurring in the park between 2010 and 2020, 18 of which were due to falls.
When entering Colorado's wild spaces, it's important to always let someone know where you're headed and when you'll be back. Consider bringing some sort of GPS device, like the Garmin inReach, so that you're able to communicate without cell service.
