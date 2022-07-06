Decayed human remains were discovered in Disappointment Valley in San Miguel County on Monday, according to officials from the San Miguel Sheriff's Department.
"Citizens found the remains Monday afternoon and called authorities. The remains have been sent to forensic specialists for evaluation," the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
The area where the remains were discovered is closed until the investigation concludes.
According to officials, there is no apparent threat to the public.
“We're committed to determining the identity of this individual to help bring closure to his or her family,” Sheriff Masters said.
