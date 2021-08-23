Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

A motorcyclist was killed on Independence Pass on the night of August 21 after colliding with a pick-up truck, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Aspen Times has reported that the fatal accident occurred just west of the Weller Lake Trailhead, when the eastbound motorcyclist crossed into the westbound lane of oncoming traffic. Though four were in the pick-up that was involved, no others were injured.

Independence Pass is notably narrow with steep drops, with this wreck occurring approximately 12 miles from the Independence Pass summit, close to the popular 'Grottos Trail' destination.

See the rough location of the wreck, the summit of Independence Pass, and Aspen on the map below:

Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

Map Credit: @2021 Google Maps.

When on mountain roads in Colorado, proceed with extreme caution. Some can be very narrow and pose a number of hazards.

Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.