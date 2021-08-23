A motorcyclist was killed on Independence Pass on the night of August 21 after colliding with a pick-up truck, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Aspen Times has reported that the fatal accident occurred just west of the Weller Lake Trailhead, when the eastbound motorcyclist crossed into the westbound lane of oncoming traffic. Though four were in the pick-up that was involved, no others were injured.
Independence Pass is notably narrow with steep drops, with this wreck occurring approximately 12 miles from the Independence Pass summit, close to the popular 'Grottos Trail' destination.
See the rough location of the wreck, the summit of Independence Pass, and Aspen on the map below:
When on mountain roads in Colorado, proceed with extreme caution. Some can be very narrow and pose a number of hazards.
Condolences go out to those impacted by this tragic death.
