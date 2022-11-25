According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a highly pathogenic avian flu outbreak is taking place in northeastern Colorado's Morgan County. Wildlife officials have received several reports of snow geese displaying symptoms of this avian flu strain near towns of Brush and Fort Morgan.
Tests have come back as presumptive positives, which has resulted in the request that the public assume dead snow geese have succumbed to the influenza. Because of this, public should not touch any birds they find.
The outbreak remains under investigation.
A big risk of this influenza being found in snow geese is that wild birds can transmit the disease to domestic poultry, which can result in large scale culling of animals. In rare cases, avian influenza can also pass to humans, especially when people are in contact with sick birds.
In birds, symptoms of avian flu can include swimming in circles, head tilt and lack of coordination, as well as swelling of the head, diarrhea, moving slowly, ruffled feathers, respiratory signs, and not eating. It can also result in death.
Hunters can be particularly at-risk when avian flu is present in large portions of wild bird populations and should monitor their health for flu-like symptoms within a week of handling birds.
According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture: "Waterfowl hunters should take steps to minimize the risk of spreading the virus, such as not handling or eating sick game, field dressing the game, and wearing personal protective equipment while handling and cleaning game. When done handling game, wash hands thoroughly with soap or disinfectant, and clean knives, equipment, and surfaces that come in contact with game. Do not eat, drink, or smoke while handling animals. All game should be thoroughly cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit before being consumed."
More information can be found here.
One must wonder if this "outbreak" came from a wet-market in China? I'll bet someone already has a vaccine at the ready.....probably with a patent. Nasil form for waterfowl that are afraid of needles. You know what sissies those snow geese are.
