According to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, an investigation is underway following the discovery of dead cow calves in the area of Meeker. The calves were reportedly found on White River National Forest land with their fatal wounds consistent with those of typical wolf depredation.
An investigation is underway in collaboration with the livestock producer, with those involved working to collect additional evidence at the scene, including potential wolf feces and tracks.
If it is determined that wolves were indeed involved in the killings, officials will work with the livestock producer to implement tactics that can protect cattle, as well as with damage claims.
The wolves that would be behind these killings would be wolves that have naturally migrated into the state, not wolves related to any sort of wolf reintroduction effort. Wolf reintroduction is unlikely to take place for at least a year.
Months before wolf reintroduction was approved by Centennial State voters, it was discovered that a small pack of wolves entered the state from Wyoming. This small pack has since taken up residence in Colorado, deemed responsible for other wolf depredation instances that have taken place.
(10) comments
The fact that wolves are killing our (increasingly limited) food supply isn't about hating wolves but common sense conservation policies. Those that want more wolves introduced than the established pack (or packs) we already have here reveal they're uneducated about what it likely means when packs begin killing livestock. Obviously the pack from WY are here permanently, growing in numbers & it's likely there are more than just this 1 pack in CO. I've followed a conservationist in Canada for years & they've been dealing with a growing nightmare due to similar unwise policies. I believe it's in some areas of BC where the wolf packs are so large they've killed almost or all of the deer, moose & elk, so they're coming onto the farms, ranches & yards of homes to kill not only livestock & backyard chickens but pets as well! The conservationists are very worried about children being attacked walking to & from school. When wolves kill off all of their natural food & there aren't livestock or pets to prey on they starve to death! Our current packs will continue to multiply naturally which allows the ungulates to multiply after predation as well. Ppl can't expect the wild to never throw curve balls. Example, Contrary to false information, wolves do kill for sport (or ?) & have been seen killing entire herds of caribou, & whole flocks of sheep, but not eating any except maybe one. I don't know why those most uninvolved with wildlife insist they know behaviors better than those that have lived in rural & remote areas for generations & have witnessed these things. We all love animals (even the predators) or we wouldn't live in CO! But don't our graceful herds of ungulates (deer, elk, mountain goats, mtn sheep, & moose) deserve a fighting chance to enjoy their lives as much as wolves? Without humans intruding into nature with unwise but feel good policies that disrupt the natural way these animals have dispersed themselves for 1000's of years? Reintroducing wolves to a state that already has at least one pack will cause a serious imbalance very soon. I can't afford higher food prices by not caring if livestock are killed on top of the shortages we already have, can you? Do we want to risk the wolf populations getting to a point that when we try to enjoy camping, hiking etc that we, including children, could be at risk next, like BC? Please put emotions aside & think if this is really good for wolves in the long run.
The “reintroduction “ should be in Boulder and Denver
Save the wolves my but , rancher’s have the right to protect there cattle. Come on my land they get to meet my AK 47
Wolf Depredation?? How about wolves kill calves?
Think it's sad that someone that won't be affected by wolves killing their livestock can vote to bring wolves into the state. Should let rural voters decide how many bike paths Denver can have.
👍
Despite there being wolves already in residence in Colorado, do we still have to waste our tax dollars on a "reintroduction" program?
The question is, do we have to use our tax dollars to pay for depredation of a wolf that has dispersed here naturally on our public land?
It doesn't matter if the wolves wandered to CO from Wyoming or the reintroduction program - they are killing cattle; and this rancher has to wait for an investigation by CPW to see if his calves were killed by wolves and be paid for their losses??
[censored]Cattle do not belong on public land without a plan for nonlethal deterrent control. Ranchers are quick to complain about wolves instinct for predation on their cattle and they want immediate investigation and reimbursement. Get your butts moving to get range riders and livestock guardian dogs to help save your cattle. Wolves are migrating here and have more right to be here than cattle on my public land.. Anyone shooting or trapping a wolf in Colorado will be violating the Endangered Species Act, which is a felony. Put your AK47 away. Believe me, if I see any violations, you will be reported.
Have some more gummies
