Popular camping information and booking company The Dyrt recently released their list of the most difficult campsites to reserve around the country and one spot in Colorado was coveted enough to make the top 10.
Located in Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve, Piñon Flats Campground ranked 6th nationwide, booked 97.6 percent of the time. While that makes Piñon Flats slightly more available than the nation's most-booked sites – Wyoming's Slough Creek Campground and Mammoth Campground, which are booked 100 percent of the time – getting a spot at Piñon Flats will almost always require planning ahead and reserving a spot sooner rather than later.
According to the National Park Service, individual spots at Piñon Flats Campground can be reserved up to six months in advance, with group sites able to be reserved up to a year in advance. There are 91 total sites, including three group sites.
In order to help campers make reservations at high-demand sites, The Dyrt recently rolled out their 'The Dyrt Alerts' feature, which sends text notifications when a sold-out campsite gets a cancellation.
Read more about the Piñon Flats Campground, located one mile from the Great Sand Dunes Visitor Center, here.
Curious to see what other sites around the country get booked the most? Find the full list here.
