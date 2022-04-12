Safewise has released their annual 'Safest Cities' report and the safest place in Colorado was determined to be a small town in the northeast corner of the state.
With a population of just over 5,000, Morgan County's Town of Brush was deemed the safest place to be. Data indicates that the violent crime in this town dropped from 1.1 per 1,000 to 0.2 per 1,000 between 2020 and 2022, with a drop in property crime from 15.7 per 1,000 in 2020 to just 0.9 per 1,000 in 2022.
Other towns to round out the top five safest spots, in order, were Frederick, Milliken, Severance, and Gypsum.
Statewide, the report determined that 40 percent of Coloradans worry on a daily basis that they might fall victim to crime, with package theft being a key concern.
It's estimated that 30 percent of Coloradans use some sort of personal protection against violence, with guns and knives the deterrent of choice for 14 percent of the population, each. Meanwhile, 68 percent of Coloradans use some form of protection against property crime, with security cameras (33%) and guard dogs (31%) being the two most popular options.
In terms of how much crime actually occurs, 4.2 per 1,000 Coloradans experience violent crime annually and 28.3 per 1,000 experience property crime – both above the national average rate of 4.0 and 19.6, respectively.
Read the full Safewise Colorado report here.
Do you think your Colorado town is 'safer' than average? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(2) comments
Interesting that Frederick made it on there with the Watts (3) murders happening there.
From what I've read locally, the reason Colorado is higher than the national average is due to lenient judges.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.