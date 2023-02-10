Popular food blog Delish has released their list of 'top Super Bowl dips' in various places around the United States and, in this writer's opinion, it's hard to compete with Colorado's favorite.
The list utilized Google Trends data to determine which dips were searched-for the most in each part of the country. In Colorado, the top dip choice for the big game was 'Buffalo chicken dip,' which was also the most popular dip option in 12 other spots around the country – rightfully so.
It's cheesy, it's spicy, it's meaty, it's warm, it goes on a variety of dipping vessels... like I said already, it's really hard to top a good Buffalo chicken dip.
Want to make it for the big game? It's pretty simple. It basically means mixing cooked chicken, cheddar cheese, cream cheese, and hot sauce in a large bowl, topping it with more cheese and then tossing it in the oven. Sprinkle it with green onions when you're done and serve it with chips.
Find the Frank's Red Hot recipe here.
Looking to see what other parts of the country prefer as their top 'Super Bowl dip pick'? Find the full Delish.com map here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.