While it's easy to assume that there's an even chance of snow regardless of which day of the week it is, long-term data collected for the Denver area shows that might not be the case.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday has been the Mile High City's snowiest day of the week since 1882.
It's snowed at least 0.1 inches or more on 692 Wednesdays compared to only 633 times on Sundays.
Here's a breakdown of which days have been the snowiest in Denver, with more than 51,000 days included in the data set:
Wednesday: 692
Thursday: 671
Tuesday: 660
Saturday: 656
Monday: 653
Friday: 636
Sunday: 633
Looking at a shorter term, Wednesday has also been the snowiest day in Denver since 2019, with 49.6 inches falling on this day of the week over the four-year period. This compares to just 19.8 inches of snow that have fallen on Monday during the same time frame.
Think it's just dumb luck that Wednesday has 9.3 percent more snowy days compared to Sunday? Or think something else might be at play? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
The Springs had more snow on Wednesday last month than any other day. Whatever day we get snow, I'm thankful. We almost always need the moisture.
Don't think there's any reason, but it is interesting.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.