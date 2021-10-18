It's likely most people think "pristine" when they picture a Colorado mountain town, but that's not always the case. Polluted air from forest fires and water sources impacted by Colorado's mining past have proved problematic in recent years. An October data analysis published by HouseFresh and utilizing data from IQAir's World Air Quality Report notes that while one Colorado mountain town is home to some of the best air in the country, another mountain town is home to some of the worst.
Let's start with the good – Paonia.
An often overlooked mountain town found in remote western Colorado, Paonia has long been a hub for those seeking a more natural and healthy lifestyle. Paonia's fine particulate matter presence (also commonly referred to as PM2.5) was 5.5 µg/m3 in 2020, just over the WHO recommendation of 5.0 and still clean enough to earn a rating at the "good" level.
On the other hand, Silverton, Colorado had the worst rating in the state in 2020, with a particulate matter presence of 16.7 µg/m3, according to the HouseFresh data analysis. This is still much lower than the worst particulate matter presence in the world, found in Hotan, China, at 84 µg/m3. It's even quite a ways off from the worst air in the United States – in Susanville, California, with a particulate matter presence of 26.2 µg/m3.
Both Silverton and Susanville were plagued by nearby wildfire smoke in 2020 and Silverton has notoriously been home to several notable environmental disasters, including the wastewater spill at nearby Gold King Mine.
So there you have it – it's not always pristine in Colorado's mountain towns and whether or not a nearby fire is burning is likely to have a big impact on pollution.
