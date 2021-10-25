It's that spooky time of the year again, when some tourists set their sights toward finding destinations that might deliver a bone-chilling thrill.
Based on data from the paranormal-focused website 'Ghost Sightings of America,' Pueblo, Colorado is the most haunted city in the Centennial State. A total of 44 Pueblo-based sightings have been reported on the site, according to TreeTopia.com.
Not only is Pueblo home to the highest number of documented sightings on the website, it's also home to the most haunted single spot – Rosemont Museum. According to Shadowlands, another website that documents spooky encounters, visitors at the museum report noises and movements around the property, with the museum being located in a former residence that was occupied in the 1800s. Two exceptional oddities can be found here – a real Egyptian mummy and an extensive set of tunnels beneath the house that are not open to the public.
Other reportedly haunted spots in Pueblo include the Arkansas River – known for resulting in a number of deaths and as the home to numerous Native American burial sites – and Rendezvous Restaurant, where people have reported seeing the ghost of a small child jumping off a balcony.
Overall, Colorado ranks 28th among the fifty states when it comes to ghost sightings, with 824 reported sightings statewide on the Ghost Sightings of America website. That might sound like a lot, but it's a far cry from the 7,315 reported sightings in Texas, which is the state with the most sightings.
See the full breakdown on Treetopia.com.
