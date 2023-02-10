A recent data analysis from Veterinarians.org is calling Colorado the third worst state in America for animal abuse.
The analysis used data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) to make the determination.
Data revealed that there were 3,937 animal abuse offenses in Colorado between 2012 and 2021.
Along with Delaware, Virginia, Texas and Tennessee, Colorado's animal abuse offense rates were more than double the national average (1,146) during the analyzed time period, data showed.
"Together, the number of animal cruelty offenses in these five states account for more than half of the nationwide total between 2012 and 2021," the report reads.
Notably, there were 860 animal cruelty offenses reported (14.80 offenses per 100,000 people) in Colorado in 2021.
Texas is the worst state in the country for animal abuse, according to the site, with 6,967 animal abuse offenses in Colorado between 2012 and 2021.
Check out the full analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.