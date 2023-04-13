According to a report from Real Estate Witch, Denver has been dethroned as the country's top 'weed city' – at least that's what their data shows.
In order to make the determination, the company conducted a data analysis that considered 15 different metrics related to marijuana consumption, utilizing data from Leafly (cannabis use-related website and app), the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, Google Trends, Yelp and more.
Metrics included things like legality, marijuana dispensaries per 100,000 residents, and the price of marijuana, as well as lifestyle-related data points like the number of local Taco Bells and the number of local hiking trails.
Once the numbers were crunched, Portland, Oregon came out on top, knocking Denver off the first-place pedestal on which it stood during a similar analysis last year.
While Portland and Denver were relatively comparable across many of the included metrics, Portland's cheaper prices and better access to hiking helped 'The City of Roses' edge past the Mile High City.
While Denver ended up ranking 2nd overall, it's worth noting that an average price of $242 per ounce of high-quality cannabis made the city the second-cheapest in the country – behind Portland's $210 cost, but below the national average of $316. Denver also has the second-most dispensaries per 100,000 residents – 11.5, but again behind Portland, which has 13.7.
Though Denver slipped a spot in the overall ranking, it looks like it's second-place position stands on solid footing. Plus, with 27 percent of Americans recognizing the Mile High City as one of the top five cities for marijuana consumption in the country, it seems like Denver will continue to be a leader in the budding industry of recreational marijuana consumption.
Do you think marijuana legalization has improved life in Denver or brought more negatives than positives? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full results of the data analysis here.
(1) comment
I believe that legal marijuana use has been a major factor in the increase in crime in Colorado. I would not be surprised if there has been an increase in vehicle accidents involving drivers under the influence of it. It's hard to drive 2 miles without smelling it coming from a nearby vehicle.
