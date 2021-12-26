The Telluride Ski Resort in Colorado has announced that their lifts and gondola will not run on Sunday, due to 'extremely high winds.
The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area could get up to 35 MPH with 55 MPH wind gusts.
The service also predicts that snow showers on Sunday could result in around four inches of accumulation.
"Guests can contact our mountain sales team via phone or email, or by stopping by any ticket window to request a refund on ski school or lift ticket products. Please rest assured that these requests will be accommodated," the resort said in a Facebook post.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.