More thunderstorms are headed for Colorado as "dangerously hot" temperatures scorch parts of the state with triple-digit temperatures expected to continue this weekend.
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning until midnight Friday for the cities of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and Gateway.
"Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110" degrees are expected, according to the NWS.
Record heat thru FRI w/ temps cooling a few degrees this weekend. Moisture increases over the next few days fueling late day tstms that produce gusty winds to 40+ mph with little to no rain. This will raise fire weather concerns by FRI where Fire Weather Watches are in effect pic.twitter.com/putw38w5lk— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) June 17, 2021
Continued hot today with near record setting temperatures. #cowx pic.twitter.com/jQKlZdK8VN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 17, 2021
Temperatures may start to cool down this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday afternoons.
Isolated storms mainly over & near the mts this afternoon & eve w/ isolated storms possible around the Pikes Peak region & Palmer Divide. Main threats will be lightning & gusty winds up to 50 mph, though a stronger storm capable of producing winds up to 60 mph is possible. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vhze4gy5nn— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) June 17, 2021
Storms are expected to rumble over the southern Front Range mountains, including the Pikes Peak region and Palmer Divide on Friday afternoon before spreading east over the plains during the evening. Lightning and winds gusting up to 60 MPH will be the main threats.
Fire weather concerns are also high with stage one restrictions in place for several counties. Lightning is one natural cause of wildfires that can be particularly problematic.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If you have plans to be outside this weekend, be sure to pay attention to the way your body feels. Stay hydrated and if you don't feel right, get out of the heat and immediately cool down. Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk people who cannot stay cool.
