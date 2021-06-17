Scenic Colorado Rocky Mountain views in summer during peak summer. Photo Credit: Adventure_Photo (iStock).

More thunderstorms are headed for Colorado as "dangerously hot" temperatures scorch parts of the state with triple-digit temperatures expected to continue this weekend. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued an excessive heat warning until midnight Friday for the cities of Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, and Gateway.

"Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110" degrees are expected, according to the NWS.

Temperatures may start to cool down this weekend with a chance of thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Storms are expected to rumble over the southern Front Range mountains, including the Pikes Peak region and Palmer Divide on Friday afternoon before spreading east over the plains during the evening. Lightning and winds gusting up to 60 MPH will be the main threats.

Fire weather concerns are also high with stage one restrictions in place for several counties. Lightning is one natural cause of wildfires that can be particularly problematic.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. If you have plans to be outside this weekend, be sure to pay attention to the way your body feels. Stay hydrated and if you don't feel right, get out of the heat and immediately cool down. Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk people who cannot stay cool.

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

