With more heavy rain on the way, officials are warning travelers that additional closures could be coming to Interstate 70 following major mudslides that took place over the past weekend.
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is advising travelers of potential closures along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon due to the possibility of heavy rainfall increasing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, and rockfalls. This alert follows back-to-back mudslides that took place in the area of the Grizzly Creek burn scar in Glenwood Canyon last weekend.
The Grizzly Creek and Shoshone Power Plant rest areas, as well as the Glenwood Canyon recreation path, have been closed out of precaution. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon will also close if a flash flood watch is issued, according to CDOT.
Be prepared for lengthy delays. Highway closures can last for as little as a few minutes or for as long as several hours.
Per the Colorado Department of Transportation, here are some flooding safety tips for drivers:
- Never drive through any flooded area, you do not know how deep or how fast the water is running.
- Even 8-10 inches of water can float an average-sized car, which can be easily swept off the road.
- Driving too fast on wet roads or in flooded areas can cause a vehicle to hydroplane.
- Never use your cruise control during rainy conditions with standing water on the roadway.
- Any amount of flooding or mud can obstruct the roadway and hinder drivers from knowing exactly where to drive.
- If you cannot see the roadway, be smart and wait for the water to subside.
- Water and mud can contain unknown hazards hidden under the surface – rocks or other debris, like plant material and tree branches.
If traveling, pack an emergency kit in your car stocked with items such as a flashlight, bottled water, snacks, and blankets.
Editor's Note: Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
