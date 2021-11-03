Colorado Springs non-profit Trails and Open Space Coalition recently took to Facebook to address the report of a supposed boobytrap that's been making rounds on the social networking service Nextdoor.
According to a post on the service, a possible boobytrap consisting of nails sticking out of a wooden plank has been found at Colorado Springs' Golden Hills Park. The boards were reportedly buried under leaves on a hiking trail, with the sharp end of the nails pointed up. Large rocks were being used to hold the boards in place.
The initial report notes that the boards were discovered by the poster's adult son, who allegedly stepped on the boards and must get a tetanus shot.
According to Trails and Open Space Coalition, any sort of booby trap found in the area of Colorado Springs should be reported to the Colorado Springs Police Department by calling 719-444-7000.
Supposed images of the discovery show four weathered wooden planks with a dozen-plus nails jutting out.
Obviously, this is just a post on Nextdoor.com, which is a place where anyone can make any claim with little verification. That being said, it's always important to stay vigilant when on the trail.
If this is indeed a boobytrap, it wouldn't be the first time that this has been an issue in Colorado Springs.
In June 2021, mountain bikers came across large pointed logs jutting out on a fast downhill section of a trail. The bikers believed that the logs had been placed intentionally to maim trailgoers. In another instance, a tripwire was found on a local trail, ultimately injuring two. The tripwire booby trap was similar to another case in which fishing wire was reportedly found strung across a popular downhill mountain biking trail, also in the Colorado Springs area.
Whether or not these boards with nails were intentionally placed to maim, the bottom line is that it's important to be aware while on the trail and to watch out for potential hazards. If you see something suspicious on the trail, report it immediately.
