Aspen Highland Ski Patrol and Mountain Rescue Aspen teamed up to save a snowboarder that got cliffed-out after leaving resort boundaries on Wednesday, resulting in a rescue effort that involved explosives, drones, and battling a snow squall.
At about 3:30 PM, rescue teams were alerted to a 36-year-old snowboarder that had become stranded in a precarious position about 1,200 feet above the Maroon Creek valley floor after exiting Aspen Highlands Ski Area on the western edge of the Olympic Bowl. The snowboarder had left the area at the bottom of a double-black diamond run called 'Deception,' which ends by t-boning a traversing run. Instead of traversing, the snowboarder presumably traveled out-of-bounds and kept going downhill on steeper terrain.
The subject called for help via his telephone after getting stuck at the top of a cliff band called 'The Staircase,' with rescuers advising the subject to stop trying to escape the situation without help.
Ski patrol located the stranded subject at about 5:41 PM under waning daylight. While the subject was uninjured, his location was unsafe.
As patrollers reached the subject, a snow squall warning was issued for the immediate area, bringing wind and snow that limited visibility.
At this point, ski patrollers requested assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen due to the late hour and hazardous weather conditions.
Mountain Rescue Aspen mobilized 16 rescues and used an unmanned aerial vehicle that was equipped with infrared technology to help determine a safe route down the mountain.
Given that terrain was steep and avalanche prone, rescuers on the ground threw small explosive devices downhill to help with avalanche mitigation.
The subject was safety escorted out of the field by 10:30 PM.
"The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind skiers and snowboarders to stay on established routes and avoid traveling into unfamiliar terrain. If the decision is made to travel outside of ski area boundaries, recreationalists should seek additional training, carry proper equipment, and be prepared to spend the night unsupported in the backcountry in winter conditions," wrote the sheriff's office following the incident.
If you're interested in supporting Colorado's volunteer-powered search and rescue operation, one way to do so is through the purchase of a CORSAR card. It's cheap, at only $3 per year.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.