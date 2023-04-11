According to the Rifle Police Department, an inmate escaped the Rifle Correctional Center on Monday morning.
Jewel W. Gist, 54, was a minimum security inmate when he escaped, in custody following his conviction of aggravated robbery in 2016. He was convicted in Lincoln County and sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Gist was last seen at about 9 AM during a work assignment that was located on facility grounds. He was wearing his prison-issued green shirt and pants.
Gist, a white man with brown hair, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 170 pounds. He has a Harley Davidson logo tattooed on his upper right arm, along with other tattoos.
Gist has family in Oklahoma.
Anyone who thinks that they have seen Gist is asked to contact local authorities by calling 911. The public is asked not to approach him, as Gist is considered dangerous.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.