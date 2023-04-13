Flooded Road Closed Sign

Stock photo. Photo Credit: GrabillCreative (iStock).

 GrabillCreative

According to town officials in Hayden, Colorado, parks, a local school, and some roads have been shut down due to flash flooding that's taking place on Thursday, April 13.

At about midnight, Dry Creek, which is a major waterway that runs through the northwestern Colorado town, crested over its banks, resulting in dangerous flooding.

Due to the safety hazard, various closures were put in place, including all parks within the town, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Popular Street at the fairgrounds, and all Hayden Valley schools, as well as areas that border Dry Creek in the southwest portion of the town. Highway 40, which travels between Steamboat Springs and Craig, is also under a safety closure.

The Town of Hayden has set up a sandbag station at the Hayden Police Department and has crews deployed to mitigate the flooding situation. The Hayden Center is also set up for people that need to evacuate their homes.

Warm weather is likely to bring more snowmelt and flooding, which could result in a prolonged situation. Officials are monitoring water levels and forecasts, determining how to proceed.

Find additional updates on the Hayden, Colorado Facebook page.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.