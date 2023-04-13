According to town officials in Hayden, Colorado, parks, a local school, and some roads have been shut down due to flash flooding that's taking place on Thursday, April 13.
At about midnight, Dry Creek, which is a major waterway that runs through the northwestern Colorado town, crested over its banks, resulting in dangerous flooding.
Due to the safety hazard, various closures were put in place, including all parks within the town, 3rd Street, 4th Street, Popular Street at the fairgrounds, and all Hayden Valley schools, as well as areas that border Dry Creek in the southwest portion of the town. Highway 40, which travels between Steamboat Springs and Craig, is also under a safety closure.
The Town of Hayden has set up a sandbag station at the Hayden Police Department and has crews deployed to mitigate the flooding situation. The Hayden Center is also set up for people that need to evacuate their homes.
Warm weather is likely to bring more snowmelt and flooding, which could result in a prolonged situation. Officials are monitoring water levels and forecasts, determining how to proceed.
Find additional updates on the Hayden, Colorado Facebook page.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.