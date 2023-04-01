Fire danger is a continued concern for some areas of southern Colorado this weekend, as the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts dry and warm conditions through Saturday.
"Saturday, it will be warmer with lower humidity. Winds will be lighter, but still reach Red Flag Criteria over the southern portions of our forecast area from Park County eastward across the Palmer Divide," the service said.
The NWS has issued a Red Flag Warning that will go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday until 8 PM. The impacted areas are highlighted in pink on the map below.
In these regions, wind gusts up to 40 MPH will contribute to fire danger.
The service is asking Coloradans in these areas to avoid outdoor burning, or any other activities that could spark a fire, on Saturday.
