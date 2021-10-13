According to officials at Rocky Mountain National Park, an ongoing closure of Trail Ridge Road is still considered temporary, having first shut down on October 8.
In an October 13 update, officials announced that the closure of this road – the highest thru-road in the state – remains in place due to icy conditions. If the conditions improve, the closure will be lifted prior to a planned winter season closure that is put in place each year.
Trail Ridge Road generally closes for the season around the third week of October, though this varies each year depending on weather conditions. Reaching an elevation of 12,183 feet at its highest point, the route sees much more intense weather compared to what hits most of the park.
A high wind warning has been in effect on Wednesday morning in the area of Rocky Mountain National Park, set to expire at noon, but subject to extension. It warned of winds in the range of 35 to 45 miles per hour with gusts reaching up to 75 miles per hour. It is likely icy conditions will remain on Trail Ridge Road, with more snow set to hit the state of Colorado from Thursday to Friday.
The current closure is in place from the Many Parks Curve on the east side, which is 8 miles from the east entrance, and at the Colorado River Trailhead on the west side, which is 10 miles from the western entrance. The 48-mile route is best known for crossing the Continental Divide and connecting the east and west sides of Rocky Mountain National Park.
Another popular high elevation road in the area called Old Fall River Road has already closed for the season to vehicle traffic.
Find updates on the status of Trail Ridge Road on the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter page.
