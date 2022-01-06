Thanks to heavy snow landing in parts of Colorado's mountain region and beyond, travel around the state has been predictably hampered.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 10 different highway closures are in place, as of Thursday morning at 9:30 AM, with a major shutdown over Vail Pass planned for later in the day. Mountain passes already closed include Berthoud Pass, Loveland Pass, and Rabbit Ears Pass (specifics can be seen below).
Obviously, these closures are subject to rapid change. Updates can be found on the CDOT map here, but here's a look at what closures are currently listed as closed (9:30 AM):
- US 6 east and westbound between Montezuma Road and I-70 (Loveland Pass)
- CO 134 west of Toponas east and westbound to Kremmling
- CO 125 north and southbound from Walden to Granby
- CO 14 east and westbound from Walden to US 40
- CO-14 east and westbound from Walden to MP 78 (Poudre Canyon)
- US 40 between Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Falls) and Mary Jane Ski Area (Berthoud Pass) from Mile Point 249 to 235
- US 40 (Rabbit Ears Pass) west and eastbound to/from Steamboat Springs to Kremmling
- I-76 eastbound is closed from Brush to Nebraska
- I-76 westbound is closed from Nebraska to Sterling
- US 138 in both directions from Sterling to Nebraska.
In additional to a closure over Vail Pass that's planned for 1 PM, it's also worth noting that Colorado 12 will be closed at mile point 15 on Friday from 8 AM to 4:40 PM for a vehicle recovery.
Find additional updates on the CDOT website.
