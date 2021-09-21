Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers have euthanized a bear in Steamboat Springs after the bear was caught entering homes in search of food. The third bear euthanized in the Steamboat Springs area this month, authorities believed the bear had become a danger to humans after losing its sense of fear toward them.
The euthanization followed multiple incidents at multiple homes in the area of Valverdant Drive, spanning from September 17 to September 18.
On September 17, the bear entered a home through a sliding glass door and found food in the fridge, cupboards, and trash. The homeowner was not at home during this time, but reported that the bear returned later that night looking for food again.
The following morning, officers said a bear attempted to enter another home, able to rip off screens covering windows, but not able to get through the closed windows. The bear reportedly attempted to gain access to another home via a deck later that day.
The bear was caught in a trap that had been set by wildlife officers shortly after the deck incident. Officers responded to the scene and euthanized the bear.
“We set a trap for this bear because a bear in hyperphagia that has no fear of entering a home in search of food is a dangerous bear that poses an immediate threat to humans,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf.
This followed another similar incident, on September 16, in which a bear was euthanized in the Steamboat Springs area after entering a home on September 14 and eating food from the fridge. The previous day, the bear had destroyed a screen door and entered another home. A third bear was euthanized in the Steamboat Springs area this September after entering a garage and finding food on September 7.
Bear reports received are significantly down in Colorado statewide this year, but are significantly up in the Steamboat Springs area. In 2019, there were 1,626 reports statewide through September 18. The following year, there were 1,420 and in 2021, just 689. While 2021 reports have dropped off significantly statewide, there have been 72 reports through this time period in the Steamboat Springs area, twice the 36 reports in 2019 through September 18 and more than three times the 20 that occurred during the same date range in 2020.
Bears tend to have great memories when it comes to food sources, which makes it crucial to keep bears out of potential human-related food sources from the start. Keep trash cans secure and keep smelly foods out of them until pick-up day. It's also crucial to keep all doors and windows secure, as once a bear learns they can find food inside a home, they'll likely keep coming back.
As bears prepare for hibernation, they can search for food up to 20 hours a day, consuming more than 20,000 calories. This desperation to find food can result in them being more brazen and can result in bears entering urban areas. Drought can also limit natural food sources for bears, which would make sense as to why the Steamboat Springs area has been seeing a proportionally high number of reports this year. This is one of the areas in the state that has yet to overcome drought in 2021, where as the central mountains and Front Range overcame drought months ago.
Be bear aware in bear country. It's not only safer for you, but safer for the bears, too.
