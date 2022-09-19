The discovery of bacteria has resulted in a shut down of the water distribution system at Navajo State Park, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials. This temporary shutdown impacts the park's drinking water, toilets, and showers.
According to officials, E. coli was found during a routine sampling of two wells that serve the destination. The bacteria was only found in one of the wells. There was no bacteria found in the actual distribution system, which means that the system that treats the water prior to distribution was working.
The decision was voluntarily made to shut down the system as a precaution.
“We have taken the impacted well out of service and shifted to the second well,” said Navajo State Park Technician David Belmear. “We have drained the entire system and refilled it with the other source. We will continue to take in more bacterial samples of the new source. As long as it is good, we will open it back up.”
Campers with reservations from September 16 through September 23 will be granted a full refund. The park remains open for day-use and camping, but water-related services are not being provided at this time.
The contaminated well will be out of service indefinitely during treatment.
Navajo State Park is located in southwest Colorado, attracting more than 300,000 visitors each year.
