Following storm systems that dumped three to eight feet of snow in some areas in Colorado last week, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is warning backcountry travelers of dangerous avalanche conditions on Sunday.
"Today, with bluebird skies luring backcountry travelers into the mountains, our team remains concerned about the chance for an avalanche accident. Like the cliched parental advice, please 'Make good choices,'" CAIC said in Facebook post.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Avalanche Advisory on Sunday for the Aspen and Gunnison CAIC zones, that is set to expire at 8 AM on Monday.
"Backcountry avalanche conditions are unusually dangerous. You can easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury or kill you," the NWS said.
"You could trigger these avalanches on all aspect and elevations and from below or adjacent steep slopes. You may not see signs of instability such as cracking and collapsing to indicate danger," the service said.
The interactive map below shows the impacted zones.
When avalanche risk is this high, backcountry travel should be avoided. Those entering the backcountry should have proper avalanche training and gear that they know how to use.
"Don't allow the blue skies and deep powder to lure your group into steep and consequential terrain - now is not the time. Where you find around 2 to 3 feet of settled storm snow that rests on top of old weak snow, you can easily trigger a large avalanche. In places where the slabs are deeper, you may not see cracking or feel collapsing, but the consequences of triggering an avalanche could bring down a mountainside," CAIC said.
Find updates to this information on the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website.
