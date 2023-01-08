Following an avalanche the killed a snowmobiler and left another missing in Grand County on Saturday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) is warning that dangerous avalanche conditions could remain in Colorado for many weeks.
"The Colorado snowpack is currently very dangerous and will remain so for many weeks. You are unlikely to get obvious signs of instability like natural avalanches, cracking, and collapsing. A glass-like shattering of the slab and thick blocks of snow dragging you into an unsurvivable avalanche could be the first sign of instability you get," CAIC said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
According to the center, easterly facing slopes where winds have drifted thick slabs will be the most dangerous.
"Many slopes are being triggered remotely or from a distance. During this period of very high consequences, avoid being on, under or close to slopes steeper than about 30 degrees unless you know there is no weak layer beneath you," CAIC said.
Remember to always check weather forecasts and avalanche conditions before traveling into the backcountry. You should also have and know how to use an avalanche-rescue transceiver, a probe pole, and shovel.
For more information on avalanche conditions in Colorado, visit the Colorado Avalanche Information Center website. It's also important to pay attention to weather and travel alerts posted by the National Weather Service.
