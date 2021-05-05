Rockslides and rockfalls are real dangers to Colorado drivers. As winter's blanket starts to thaw and heavy spring rains drop, rockslides have been wreaking havoc on mountain passes and canyon roads around the state.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office warned the public after receiving several reports of rocks falling onto roads including Highway 7 (mile marker 15), Lefthand Canyon/Olde Stage, Eldorado Springs Drive, and Highway 36 (mile marker 17).
"Drivers on our canyon roads should use extra caution when driving," warned the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. "Be aware there may be road hazards caused by rocks."
We've had several reports of rocks falling onto roads or next to roads around the county. During spring weather, we often see this type of rockfall activity. Drivers on our canyon roads should use extra caution when driving. Be aware there may be road hazards caused by rocks.— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) May 3, 2021
It's also worth noting that spring rains sent vehicle-sized rocks barreling down Boulder Canyon onto Highway 119 last month.
Mother Nature is not a force that should be taken lightly. As warmer springtime temperatures thaw snow and ice, the rocks start to break loose and slide, collapsing from the mountainside and sometimes crashing onto roadways below.
Areas generally prone to rockslide hazards include Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon and Highway 145 between Cortez and Telluride, where an 8.5 million boulder remains today after crashing down onto the highway in May of 2019.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to rumble the state over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. This could continue to bring heightened levels of rockfall risk.
Take rockfall warning signs seriously and be aware of places where rocks have already fallen, as this can be an indicator that more may fall in the same area.
Editor's Note: Rockslides can come with no warning. Check CDOT’s Facebook, Twitter (@coloradodot) or cotrip.org for closures and delays on highways and roads across Colorado.
