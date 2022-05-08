The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a 'high wind' warning in Colorado, as damaging winds are expected to impact parts of the state on Sunday.
Mapping shows that the Southern Foothills and the stretch of state along and west of Interstate 25 could see wind gusts up to 80 MPH. Peak winds in these areas are expected between 3 AM and 8AM Monday morning. The warning is set to expire at noon on Monday.
"Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including travelers on Interstate 25," the service said.
Strong, potentially damaging winds will set in across the area this afternoon and last into Monday. Check out the latest details here! pic.twitter.com/iJGAps9IPT— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 8, 2022
"People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive," NWS said.
Stay up-to-date with weather alerts in Colorado on the National Weather Service website.
