A series of scattered storms with the potential to bring gusty winds and large hail are expected in Colorado on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The main threats are found east of Pueblo to the Trinidad line. 

"Conditions will be favorable for large hail, to two inches in diameter, along with strong winds to 60 mph. An isolated tornado is possible, especially over Baca County," NWS said in a tweet. 

The highest chance for severe thunderstorms will be between 2 PM and 10 PM, the service said. The map below highlights the effected areas. 

Meanwhile, the western part of the state will be up against high fire danger conditions. NWS wants to remind Coloradans in these areas to avoid activities which could start a fire, because gusty winds and dry conditions could cause result in rapid fire growth. 

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

