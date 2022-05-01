A series of scattered storms with the potential to bring gusty winds and large hail are expected in Colorado on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The main threats are found east of Pueblo to the Trinidad line.
"Conditions will be favorable for large hail, to two inches in diameter, along with strong winds to 60 mph. An isolated tornado is possible, especially over Baca County," NWS said in a tweet.
The highest chance for severe thunderstorms will be between 2 PM and 10 PM, the service said. The map below highlights the effected areas.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. At this time, the highest chance for severe thunderstorms is across the plains, east of a Pueblo to Trinidad line. #cowx pic.twitter.com/Hlj1NPIBKP— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 30, 2022
Meanwhile, the western part of the state will be up against high fire danger conditions. NWS wants to remind Coloradans in these areas to avoid activities which could start a fire, because gusty winds and dry conditions could cause result in rapid fire growth.
Warm, dry, and gusty conditions return Sunday with critical fire weather conditions expected to develop across much of south central Colorado. Avoid activities that could spark a fire. #cowx pic.twitter.com/X7O35wRCLf— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 30, 2022
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.