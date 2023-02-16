Registration is open for the Iron Horse Bicycle Classic, set to take place in southwest Colorado on May 27 and 28.
The most popular route of the weekend travels from Durango to Silverton, pitting competitors against the Durango-Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train. Along this route, cyclists travel 50-miles with a gain of more than 6,000 vertical feet, also going over two 10,000-foot mountain passes.
The main route is traveled by a competitive race and a non-competitive tour, which start at 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM on May 27, respectively.
Those looking to literally race the train should sign up for the non-competitive tour, which launches at about the same time that the train takes off. The train takes roughly 3.5 hours to get to Silverton via its own route, meaning cyclists will need to bike at more than 14 miles per hour on average if they want a shot at beating it.
Other races are also held during the event weekend, as well as a celebratory festival.
Registration for the 50-mile course is $145. Find additional details here.
